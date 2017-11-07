Mr. Joseph Paul “Jr.” Crafton

Mr. Joseph Paul “Jr.” Crafton, age 53 of Camden, TN passed away on November 2, 2017 in Memphis, TN. Mr. Crafton was born on July 30, 1964 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Crafton was a Heavy Equipment Operator with Douglas Amphibious. Mr. Crafton was preceded in death by his wife: Glenda Guthrie Crafton. He was an avid outdoorsman, NRA member, adoring father, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. A very hard worker, and very kind hearted and Christian in faith.

Survived by: Mother: Kitty McGovern Crafton of Camden, TN; Son: Josh Crafton of Camden, TN; Daughter: Leslee Crafton of Camden, TN; Sister: Dana Crafton (Ronnie) Claiborne of La Vergne, TN; Nieces & Nephews: Ciera Dobbins and Jacob Dobbins.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 2 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Pruett Cemetery in Waverly, TN.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 10, 2017 from 5:00-9:00 pm and again on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 10:00-2:00 pm.