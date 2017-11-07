Mrs. Sue Carothers

Mrs. Sue Carothers, age 87 of Paris, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017 at her residence. Her Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 PM Friday, November 10, 2017 at Grace Episcopal Church with Rev. Dorothy Hartzog officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday and from 11:00 AM -12:30 PM Friday all at Grace Episcopal Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and James Henry.

Sue Swenson Carothers was born March 14, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Allison E. Swenson and the late Marie Adam Swenson. On February 12, 1949 she married Harry Spinks “Bo” Carothers who preceded her in death on May 31, 2010.

Mrs. Carothers is survived by two daughters: Nancy (Don Jacobs) Mortensen of Paris, TN and Katie (Dr. Bo) Griffey of Paris, TN; one son, Harry Spinks “Skip” (Deborah) Carothers, Jr. of Springville, TN; eight grandchildren: Clay (Stephanie) Carothers, Abbey (Russ) Buffington, Anna (Cory) Davis, Elliott Mortensen, Ross Mortensen, Suzanna Mortensen, Eliza Griffey, and Jackson Griffey; two great grandchildren: Beckett and Bo Buffington; family member, Clara Mae Johnson; and special friends: Richar Summers, Teresa Williams, Dorothy Williams, Janice Hastings, and Terri Dunning.

Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Carothers was also preceded in death by a daughter, Betsy Allison Carothers and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty Lou (Dr. A.A.) Dorenbusch.

Sue Carothers was a graduate of Highland High School in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was a member of Athena Delphian Club and she was a member of Grace Episcopal Church since 1964. She formerly owned Higgs and Matthews Dress Shop for 17 years.

Memorials for Mrs. Carothers may be made to: Grace Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 447, Paris, TN 38242; Henry County Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 1030, Paris, TN 38242; and Henry County Sheriff's Dept. Animal Shelter, Attn: Monte Belew, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242

Memorials for Mrs. Carothers may be made to: Grace Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 447, Paris, TN 38242; Henry County Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 1030, Paris, TN 38242; and Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter, Attn: Monte Belew, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242