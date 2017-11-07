Mugshots : Madison County : 11/06/17 – 11/07/17 November 7, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Danielle Norwood Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Theron Cox Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Angie McMickens Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Carlium Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Cortavious Jones Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Courtney Morris Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Demarcus Shields Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Henry Fagans Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Joey Shelton DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Keenan Bond Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Lucas Glover Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Octavius Poole Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Rashonda Colburn Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Richard Hawn Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Ronald Stewart Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Voskosty Smith Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/07/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore