Rinse And Repeat Forecast

Weather Update:

Gray skies, fog and light rain continue for much of West Tennessee. It will be a lot like yesterday with temperature barely responding, if at all to diurnal warming this afternoon. Later today, the stalled out frontal boundary in North Mississippi will slide further south allowing colder air to move further into West Tennessee. In fact low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Although we’ll keep the clouds and perhaps some of the light rain and drizzle, especially south of I-40. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s for most. Wednesday I do expect the sun to return eventually during the day, however it does often take a while to move low clouds out. I do think the northern half of West Tennessee sees a bit of sunshine. Ill have an updated forecast coming up later on Midday on ABC 7 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.

