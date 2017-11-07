Ronald Frank Smith, Sr.

Ronald Frank Smith, Sr., age 82, went peacefully to his heavenly home Monday, November 6, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 9, 1935 in Jackson, TN, son of the late W. O. Smith, Sr. and Christine Burress.

Graduate of Jackson High School, class of ’53. Attended Union University and served in the TN National Guard

Joined the family business, Smith Electric Company, in 1960 with his brother, loving his work there for over 50 years before closing in 2013.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan. He loved officiating and held numerous leadership positions in the West TN Umpire’s Association. As a basketball, baseball and softball official, he was known to be an expert on the rules.

Ron enjoyed more than anything being a youth Sunday School teacher at Calvary Baptist Church for over 40 years and keeping in touch with the kids he taught. He knew his Bible and could tell a story like no other. For the last twenty years he was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church.

Ron was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Rose, his son, Ronnie (Elizabeth) of Jackson; daughter, Sandy of Chicago; and brother, Bill Smith of Jackson.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Ron touched are invited to Arrington Funeral Directors Thursday, November 9 where visitation will be held from 12-2 with a 2:00 pm service in the chapel with Dr. Bob Agee, Rev. Wayne Foropoulos, Rev. Ron Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your favorite charitable foundation or animal welfare organization. Or consider planting a tree …Ron appreciated any chance to use his chainsaw, whether for a fallen tree or cutting firewood.

