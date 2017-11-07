School board discuss future of JMC schools at Vision Meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-School board members and county commissioners met Tuesday night to discuss future plans with the Jackson-Madison County School System at their vision meeting.

They discussed the 10-year capital proposal, which includes the possibility of moving Lincoln Elementary to Whitehall or to Parkview during the summer of 2018. Another possibility would be to move Parkview to Whitehall and close Alexander Elementary and Pope in the summer of 2020 as well as rezoning in summer of 2020.

“Everything we do is for our students and the longevity of our schools systems to make our schools systems more prosperous and produce more prosperous students,” said Ray Washington, chief operating officer for Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Board members say they hope to ensure every dollar spent is an effective and efficient use of taxpayer dollars.