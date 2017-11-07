Slight Chance for Stray Showers Tonight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday

A few pockets of rain may follow the cold front that’s currently pushing south of West Tennessee tonight. Don’t expect to hear any thunder but a light shower will be possible this evening and tomorrow morning. There’s colder weather ahead with a potential for temperatures to reach the 30s again later this week!

TONIGHT

Under cloudy skies with scattered showers, temperatures will fall to the middle 40s by sunrise Wednesday morning. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, keeping fog at bay for the most part, from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies will stay cloudy on Wednesday but drier air will eventually clear skies out by Wednesday night into Thursday morning! Friday morning could be the coldest part of the 7-Day when temperatures start out close to freezing. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com