USJ hopes playing hard will lead back to state tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a big difference from last years’ team, there’s no Miss Basketball finalist Anna Jones or four other girls who helped show how University School of Jackson basketball should be played.

But head coach Tony Shutes said it’s not about filling those voids — it’s about playing hard. And if they do that, they’ll have a chance to play in another state championship game.

“We’re not trying to put that pressure on them,” Coach Shutes said. “The thing is, we just want to come out, get better every day, try and play the right way, and if you do that and get better, then you’ll have a chance to do that. And hopefully if that opportunity arises, we’ll be ready for it.”