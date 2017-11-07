USJ salutes veterans

JACKSON, Tenn.–Every November, Americans honor the men and women who have kept our country free and secure by serving in the armed forces of the United States.

Tuesday afternoon, the University School of Jackson presented a program to honor veterans who gave their lives to preserve our freedom and the American way of life. Students and staff gathered inside the Blankenship Theater for a salute to our veterans and current members of the armed forces.

“Just a better appreciation for people who serve our country and national pride,” said Tyler Bruno, USJ Senior.

Organizers say the 25 million living veterans deserve our lasting respect and appreciation.