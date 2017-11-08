3 charged with abuse of corpse in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation into a woman’s death has led to three people being charged with abuse of a corpse.

Delena Kerr, John Bradley Tharpe III and Charles Delk are charged with abuse of a corpse as a result of the TBI’s investigation into the death of 20-year-old Emily Webb, according to a TBI release.

Webb was found in her car July 10 along Blood River Church Road. Although her death was determined to be the result of a drug overdose, investigators determined Kerr, Tharpe and Delk rendered no aid and transported her remains to the rural location, the release states.

The Henry County grand jury returned indictments Monday charging each with one count of abuse of a corpse.

Authorities located Kerr on Tuesday at her McKenzie residence, while officers from the Paris Police Department arrested Tharpe. Both were booked into the Henry County Jail, each on $20,000 bond.

Delk remains in custody in Kentucky on unrelated charges and his current booking photo is not available, according to the release.