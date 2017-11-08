3 transported after helicopter crash in Obion County

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Three crew members are recovering and several residents are without power after a medical helicopter crashed Wednesday morning in Obion County.

A pilot’s helmet and debris is still strewn in the grass hours after they fell from the sky.

“I heard a loud thump, and when I heard the thump it sounded like a car was crashing,” said Rodney Mitchell, who lives in the area.

But the thump wasn’t from a car — it came from a medical helicopter crashing down in Union City.

Investigators say the helicopter was headed to the 911 office when the rotor disengaged, causing the crash.

“As they were landing, it was on a tilt, and that probably caused the rotor to disengage from the aircraft,” Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said.

Barfield says the chopper was performing a training exercise when the crash happened.

He says three crew members were on board and were all transported with minor injuries.

“The last I heard, the crew members were walking and talking at the hospital,” Barfield said.

Obion County EMA Director Danny Jowers says the rotor struck a power line, leaving several in the area in the dark.

“We lost power in several houses and the 911 center, and they’re working to restore it,” Jowers said.

Officials say the chopper and the crew members were based nearby in Troy.

Tony Jones, minister of Troy Baptist Church, says one of the victims is a member of his church.

“Coming to the scene here and talking to some of the officers, I know that it could’ve been a lot worse,” Jones said.

Jones came to the scene to pray for those in the crash and says there is reason to be thankful in this bad situation.

“We really believe God intervened, and we’re thankful for that,” he said.

The FAA came from Memphis to investigate the cause of the crash.