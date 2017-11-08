Aly Goodman verbally commits to Murray State University

MEDINA, Tenn. — South Gibson’s Aly Goodman announced her verbal commitment to play division one soccer with the Murray State Racers.

Only a sophomore, Goodman said she made the decision because she loved the campus and dreamed of playing for the Racers so she didn’t want to wait any longer.

Goodman will follow her great granddad, granddad and her dad’s footsteps who all attended Murray State, along with other family members.

In her career as a Hornet, she’s tallied 64 goals and 25 assists.