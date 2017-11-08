Don Larry Cate

Memorial visitation with the family of Don Larry Cate, 71, will be held Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Cottage Grove School in Cottage Grove, Tennessee located on Hwy 140 or Church Street. Mr. Cate, the Principal of Cottage Grove School for 25 years, died Monday, November 6, 2017 at his residence. He was born on July 1, 1946 in Paris, Tennessee to Benjamin Howard and Hazel O. Clement Cate. He was a member and a former Elder of East Wood Church of Christ in Paris, was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by parents.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years Betty Parker Cate of Henry, two daughters Melissa Dunavant of Columbia, South Carolina, Betsy (Darryl) Dunn of Henry, a son Bill (Tracy) Cate of St. Louis, Missouri, two granddaughters Catelyn Dunavant and Ashley Dunavant , and a brother Randy Howard (Denisa) Cate of Bradford, Tennessee .

In Lieu of flowers the family has asked to please consider memorials may to be made, in memory of Don Cate and in honor of his granddaughter Ashley Dunavant, to: Palmetto Health Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders located at 1600 Marion Street, Attn: Sabrina Gandy, Columbia, SC 29201