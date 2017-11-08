Escaped murder suspect added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE — An escaped inmate facing a first-degree murder charge has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Antoine Lashun Adams, 27, is wanted by authorities in Tennessee and Mississippi after escaping from jail Sunday in Marshall County, Miss., according to a TBI release.

Adams was being held in connection with a homicide in Slayden, Miss. He also faces first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges in Shelby County in connection with the death of Marquis Bell in February, according to the release.

Adams has a known gang affiliation and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Shortly after his escape in Mississippi, a suspect matching Adams’ description stole a 2007 Chrysler 300 with Mississippi tag TAA-810, according to the release.

Adams is described as an African-American man who stands six feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.