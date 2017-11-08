Family of 5 displaced after fire destroys home

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn — A family of five is forced out of their home when a fire damages their property. The fire began Wednesday morning in Hardeman County, near Toone.

The fast-moving fire not only destroyed a home, but left the family displaced with only the clothes on their backs. The good news is the Hardeman County community is rallying together to provide assistance.

“My wife, she had fell asleep this morning she woke up and smoke all in the house,” homeowner, Justin Sanders explained. “She couldn’t breathe, my son was in the doorway telling her the house was on fire,” he said.

The only thing left standing, after the fire destroys their home, was the garage.

“Before she even made it out of the yard she realized the whole back of the house was in flames,” Sanders said.

Justin, his wife, and two of their three children, a newborn and a six-year-old, were inside when the fire broke out. “When I got here, there were fire trucks everywhere, running waterlines in, still trying to get the flames out, smoke was going everywhere,” Sanders said.

Crews with the Toone Volunteer Fire Department and Bolivar Fire Department arrived on scene around 10 a.m., Wednesday, battling the blaze for nearly four hours.

“I could see the flames coming out the window and by the time the fire department got here the house was gone,” homeowner, Tealina Sanders said.

Everyone made it out safely, except for the family’s three dogs. Although the home is a total loss, the family says they are grateful for assistance from Red Cross, as well as people in their community.

Justin said, “Brightens my spirit to see to see who all was willing to help,”

“Not something that I would ever want to go through again,” Tealina said. “But I’m very thankful that me and my kids are OK.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you would like to donate to the Sanders family you can drop off items at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office will be closed on Friday, November 11th for Veteran’s Day.

Justin and Tealina Sanders, along with their 3 young children need your help. Here’s a list of clothes and shoe sizes. Donation drop off locations are also listed.

–Newborn baby girl

In need of diapers and newborn clothing

– 3-year-old boy size 4/5 clothing shoe size 10 in kids – 6-year-old boy size 6 clothing shoe size is 6 – Mother size 3X shirts 22/24 in pants shoe size 10 – Father size 3/4X shirts 46 in pants shoe size 13 Drop off location is The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce (closed on Friday for Veteran’s Day)

Drop Off location Chester County Chamber of Commerce (Sanders Family has relatives who work there)