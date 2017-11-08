Family of 5 seeks help after fire destroys home

A family of 5 has lost everything after a tragic house fire Wednesday morning.

Justin and Tealina Sanders, along with their 3 young children need your help. Here’s a list of clothes and shoe sizes. Donation drop off locations are also listed.

–Newborn baby girl

In need of diapers and newborn clothing

– 3-year-old boy size 4/5 clothing shoe size 10 in kids – 6-year-old boy size 6 clothing shoe size is 6 – Mother size 3X shirts 22/24 in pants shoe size 10 – Father size 3/4X shirts 46 in pants shoe size 13 Drop off location is The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce (closed on Friday for Veteran’s Day)