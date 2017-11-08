Family of 5 seeks help after fire destroys home
A family of 5 has lost everything after a tragic house fire Wednesday morning.
Justin and Tealina Sanders, along with their 3 young children need your help. Here’s a list of clothes and shoe sizes. Donation drop off locations are also listed.
–Newborn baby girl
In need of diapers and newborn clothing
– 3-year-old boy
size 4/5 clothing
shoe size 10 in kids
– 6-year-old boy
size 6 clothing
shoe size is 6
– Mother
size 3X shirts
22/24 in pants
shoe size 10
– Father
size 3/4X shirts
46 in pants
shoe size 13
Drop off location is The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce (closed on Friday for Veteran’s Day)