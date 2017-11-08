Family of 5 seeks help after fire destroys home

Brittany Hardaway

A family of 5 has lost everything after a tragic house fire Wednesday morning.

Justin and Tealina Sanders, along with their 3 young children need your help. Here’s a list of clothes and shoe sizes. Donation drop off locations are also listed.

Newborn baby girl

In need of diapers and newborn clothing

– 3-year-old boy 

size 4/5 clothing
shoe size 10 in kids
– 6-year-old boy 
size 6 clothing
shoe size is 6
– Mother 
size 3X shirts
22/24 in pants
shoe size 10
– Father
size 3/4X shirts
46 in pants
shoe size 13
Drop off location is The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce (closed on Friday for Veteran’s Day)
Drop Off location Chester County Chamber of Commerce (Sanders Family has relatives who work there)