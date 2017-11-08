Former nursing home director charged with drug fraud

MILAN, Tenn. — A former nursing home director from Milan has been indicted by a Gibson County grand jury on more than a dozen counts of drug fraud.

Laura Barnes, 42, was indicted this week on 19 counts of obtaining drugs by fraud, according to a news release from the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Barnes is accused of using about 4,195 opioid-based prescriptions for her own use between November 2015 and August 2016, the release says.

Barnes admitted to investigators that she diverted the prescriptions for herself, according to police.

The investigation began earlier this year after allegations that thousands of opioids were missing from the Douglas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Milan, according to the release.

Barnes is currently held in the Gibson County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The case is being investigated by the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Inspector General’s Office with assistance from the Milan Police Department.