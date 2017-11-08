Hardin Co. woman arrested on aggravated arson charge

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation into multiple fires at the same residence has led to a woman being charged with aggravated arson.

Mary Beavers McGee, 48, was arrested Monday and booked into the Hardin County Jail, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI began an investigation Sept. 29 into multiple fires at the same residence on Number 2 Road in Hardin County.

Investigators determined McGee intentionally set fire to the residence, according to the release.

McGee was booked on a $25,000 bond.

The investigation involved TBI special agents, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Fire Investigation Service.