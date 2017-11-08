Haywood Co. EMA Director steps down; county officials seek new leader

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn — Change is on the way for the Haywood County Ambulance Authority.

A shocking announcement during the budget committee meeting Tuesday night, as EMA Director David Smith confirmed he will be stepping down from that position. Smith will not be leaving the Ambulance Authority, but says he wants to get back to patient care. County officials hope to have a new director by December.

The budget committee is also planning to begin a survey on the Ambulance Authority, which will take a look at all areas of the ambulance service.

“How we’re doing on making calls, our times, our training, just scheduling, we want them to look at every aspect because we want to be able to serve the citizens of Haywood county in the best way that we possibly can,” Budget Committee Chairman, Joe Stephens said.

The request for the survey to move forward will have to go before the county commission at their monthly meeting.