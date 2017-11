Jamirah Shutes will continue her playing career at the University of Memphis

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood’s Jamirah Shutes made it official Wednesday morning, signing her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Memphis. Last season, Shutes lead her Lady Tomcats to a district title while averaging 25 points, five rebounds and three steals per game. This season, she’ll look to go out on a high note and lead her team to a state title.