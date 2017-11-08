Jet’s Pizza delivery ends with armed robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say a pizza delivery man was robbed at gunpoint earlier this week.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a Jet’s Pizza delivery driver was making a run to an apartment in the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

“We get a phone call to get an order for the pizzeria,” Jet’s Pizza owner Aaron Roman said. “We take the delivery. He’s trying to call, nobody answers.”

According to the driver, the customer also didn’t answer the door. But he was then greeted by a man wearing a mask and another wearing a hoodie and holding a gun.

“Two guys come in, ‘Give me the money, give me the pizza or we blow your head off,'” Roman said.

The driver says the unidentified armed men got away with more than a few hot pizzas.

“Obviously our drivers don’t carry very much,” Roman said. “But he took his money plus his tips that he had worked for.”

The owners say this incident isn’t going to force him to change the Jet’s Pizza delivery area. But he does hope some safety measures are put in place around town.

“I’m not going to stop doing business in certain areas just because of one person,” Roman said. “We got honest customers that live there that are also trying to make an honest living.”

Being concerned about his drivers’ safety, Roman says maybe landlords could add more lights in the parking lot and security cameras.

“I think that would cut down a lot of crime in those particular areas,” Roman said. “And I think that the people that live there would probably be on board for doing something like that too.”

If you have information on the robbery, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).