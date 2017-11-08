Man arrested after drugs, alleged neglect found in Dyer home

DYER, Tenn. — A Dyer man has been arrested after police found two neglected adults, an emaciated pet, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside his home.

Bruce Morgan, 52, was arrested and is expected to be charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, animal cruelty, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release. The investigation began after investigators with the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force received multiple complaints of drug activity in the Reed Road home, the release says.

When Drug Task Force agents arrived at the home, they found a felony amount of methamphetamine and smoking paraphernalia, the release says.

Inside the home, agents found two disabled individuals who rely on Morgan for care, according to the release. Police said the individuals appeared to have been neglected and had been left unsupervised on at least one occasion for more than 14 hours, the release says.

Agents also found a pet inside the home that was emaciated and appeared to have mange, in addition to an untreated leg injury.

Morgan is currently in custody at the Gibson County Jail awaiting formal charges and arraignment.