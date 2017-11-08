Mugshots : Madison County : 11/07/17 – 11/08/17

1/16 Markist Cole Attempted second-degree murder, firearm used in dangerous felony, aggravated assault

2/16 Chantavious Jarrett Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

3/16 Chemier Burns Violation of probation

4/16 Christopher Barksdale Failure to comply



5/16 Damien Carroll Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

6/16 Danzel Henderson Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

7/16 Derek Kent Failure to appear

8/16 Jimmy Elrod Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/16 John Burch Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/16 Kathy Phillips Violation of community corrections

11/16 Kentavious Harwell DUI, simple possession/casual exchange

12/16 Lonnie Simmons Vandalism



13/16 Nathaniel Merriweather Simple domestic assault

14/16 Robert Hickerson Schedule I & II drug violations

15/16 Robert Simpson Failure to appear

16/16 Todd Englet Violation of community corrections

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.