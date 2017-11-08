Mugshots : Madison County : 11/07/17 – 11/08/17 November 8, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Markist Cole Attempted second-degree murder, firearm used in dangerous felony, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Chantavious Jarrett Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Chemier Burns Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Christopher Barksdale Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Damien Carroll Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Danzel Henderson Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Derek Kent Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Jimmy Elrod Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16John Burch Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Kathy Phillips Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Kentavious Harwell DUI, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Lonnie Simmons Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Nathaniel Merriweather Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Robert Hickerson Schedule I & II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Robert Simpson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Todd Englet Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore