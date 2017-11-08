Near Freezing Temps End the Workweek

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Wednesday

It’s been a cold and cloudy day but it won’t be so overcast for very much longer. While there’s a slight chance for rain in West Tennessee during the first half of the night, clearer skies will arrive by sunrise on Thursday morning with temperatures just above freezing. Expect a cold end to the workweek!

TONIGHT

Under cloudy skies with scattered showers at first, temperatures will fall to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Thursday morning when skies become clear. Winds will be light from the north at 5 miles per hour.

A sunny day is forecast for Thursday with highs near 60°F but Friday morning could be the coldest part of the 7-Day when temperatures start out near or below freezing. A cold front will come through over the weekend – most model data brings the rain on Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com