Store shooting reportedly stemmed from man not having ID to buy tobacco

JACKSON, Tenn. — Court documents reveal more information on the accused gunman in a Sunday shooting at a store on Whitehall Street.

Markist Cole is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm in a dangerous felony.

According to court documents, Cole was upset the store would not sell him tobacco because he didn’t have identification.

Cole remained at the store and when the owner went outside, Cole opened fire, striking him, according to court documents.

The owner fired back at Cole in self-defense, and Cole continued to fire and also hit a juvenile who was standing in front of the store, according to documents.

Cole was arrested Tuesday by Jackson police. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.