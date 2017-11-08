TBI adds escaped Middle TN homicide suspect to Top 10 Most Wanted

1/2 Dylan Ferguson

2/2 The TBI provided these images showing the type of Ford F-250 the escapees, including homicide suspect Dylan Ferguson, may be traveling in along with the vehicle's tag number.



NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added an escaped inmate from a Middle Tennessee jail to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Dylan Ferguson, 20, is wanted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI after escaping Wednesday from the county’s jail along with two other inmates, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White, according to a TBI release.

Ferguson faces charges including criminal homicide in connection with the death of a man in 2016 and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

All three men may be traveling in a stolen, white, 1990 Ford F-250 with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2.

Ferguson is described as a white man who stands six feet two inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.