THP aims to reduce crashes, save lives with new software

JACKSON, Tenn. — There were over 1,000 fatal crashes in the state of Tennessee in 2016. Officers are now stepping up efforts even more and trying to lives.

“Often times just the mere presence of the patrol car alone can help deter behavior,” Lt. Travis Plotzer, Tennessee Highway Patrol, said.

The technology is called the predictive crash analytic software. It’s used by THP officers and will be given to the 95 sheriff departments across Tennesssee.

“What we use this technology for is where we can better deploy our resources, for when they have uncommitted patrol time and they are not answering calls for service. They can patrol these areas and try to make a difference,” Lt. Plotzer said.

It’s a software aiming to do one thing. “Our ultimate goal is to get out there and save lives and prevent crashes. This is just a tool we can use to do that,” Lt. Plotzer said

Lt Travis Plotzer demonstrated how the computer technology is used. “As you look at this map you see the different shades, and the red shades means it’s a high possibility of crashes happening.”

The software is an in-depth tool used to study data. “The past crash data. It looks at the times, the location but it also takes into account the weather that’s coming up,” Lt. Plotzer said.

For example, it breaks down the city of Jackson. “The Jackson district last year at this time had 59 fatal crashes. This year they only had 51. That’s 8 lives we haven’t loss this year where we did last year,” Lt. Plotzer said

There were 75 fatal crashes in the West Tennessee area in 2016 alone and Over 1,000 statewide.

A few high risk areas in West Tennessee include the western part of Madison County, Hardin County and Henderson County which had the highest number of fatal crashes in our area.

Officials say they are doing what they can to keep you safe but there are some things you can do as well. Simple things like buckling your seat belt.

“Everybody cares about you. What we want for you to do is focus on driving. Put the phone down. If they can stop the distracted driving then that will make a huge difference,” Lt. Plotzer said.

Plotzer says by the end of the year every sheriff’s office should have access to the software.

It’s already saving lives with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“We’ve obviously seen a lot of improvement in areas and that’s one thing we are proud about. And our thing is, we will use any type of tool we can to help drive down crashes,” Lt. Plotzer said.

Officials say deputies will also have access to the technology on their laptops in the patrol cars.