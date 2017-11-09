2 charged in Gibson Co. murder for hire plot

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation by the TBI and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in charges against two people in an alleged murder for hire plot.

Kenneth Cook, 25, and Monique Lenon, 36, are charged with conspiring to obtain murder for hire, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI began their investigation May 17 into the potential murder for fire plot, according to the release.

As a result of the investigation, the Gibson County grand jury returned an indictment Monday against Cook and Lenon for one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of solicitation of first-degree murder, according to the release.

Cook is currently awaiting trial in the Gibson County Jail on a separate offense and is being held on these charges without bond.

Lenon was arrested without incident with the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Gibson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.