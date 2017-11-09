Anna Johnson reflects on her cross country state title

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Dresden’s Anna Johnson won the cross country small division state title this past weekend becoming the first-ever winner in the school’s history. While the program hasn’t been around long, she was glad to be able to help put them on the map.

“It feels pretty good, our program is newer compared to the other sports and it’s growing and I’m just really grateful to be able to represent my school,” Johnson said.

Not even a week after winning the title, it still hasn’t settled in that Johnson is a state champion. She explained how she felt after she made school history.

“I don’t know how to feel about it, it’s shocking,” Johnson said. “I try to run hard and it was just great to see all the hard work we’ve put in all season come together.”

Only a junior, Johnson will be able to defend her crown next season but will have some competition as her teammate Loral Winn finished second at the state meet.