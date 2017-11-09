Area high school band wins top title at state championship

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.-An area high school band takes home the gold as they were awarded the top title at a state championship.

The Gibson County High School Band competed against 27 other bands across the state in Murfreesboro over the weekend. They came out on top and were named the Division One state band champions.

Director of bands Jeremy Tate said this is the sixth time the band has taken home the top title.

” It’s such a great honor to teach these kids everyday, and for the opportunity the have to be recognized as state champions and its just a real honor,” said Jeremy Tate, Gibson County High School director of bands.

School leaders said they are planning a celebratory dinner for the students. Medals and t-shirts are being made to recognize their efforts.