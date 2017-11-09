Dream Center hosts land dedication ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Dream Center took a big step forward Thursday toward helping women and children.

A land dedication ceremony was held Thursday in north Jackson. This will be the new home of the Dream Center.

The Dream Center says they are accepting donations to help them build their new building.

The center says with this new building they will be able to triple the number of women and children they can help.

“And that’s really what the Dream Center is about, giving women and their children a second chance,” said Stephanie Laffoon, campaign manager for the Dream Center. “Maybe they’ve made some tough decisions in life or maybe find themselves in a crisis, and the Dream Center provides a safe way out of that crisis.”

After the ceremony, Tommy Rhoads, a deacon at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, surprised the Dream Center with a $15,000 check.

If you would like to donate, you can find the link in the Seen on 7 section of our website.