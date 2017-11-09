Evidence in TBI agent’s death to be placed under seal

JACKSON, Tenn. — Evidence against a man accused of killing Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier in August 2016 will be placed under seal in order to protect witnesses in the case.

Brenden Burns, who is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, appeared in Madison County Circuit Court Thursday for a hearing on a motion to seal evidence involving confidential informants in the case, and to prevent Burns from receiving copies of evidence outside the presence of his attorneys.

Frazier was killed during an undercover drug buy on Aug. 9, 2016.

According to motions filed in Circuit Court, prosecutors requested “protective custody” of the evidence to protect a confidential informant involved in the undercover operation. Court documents say statements made by that confidential informant, along with audio and video recorded on Aug. 9, are part of evidence that Burns would receive through his attorneys.

Judge Kyle Atkins granted the motion during the Thursday hearing.

The motion says the confidential informant’s protection would be in jeopardy if Burns were able to view that evidence outside the presence of his attorneys, and that “unindicted co-conspirators in these cases could possibly gain access” to the information.

Prosecutors asked in the motion that Judge Atkins order the evidence to not be disclosed or sent to anyone other than Burns and his attorneys without authorization, that all evidence introduced and not introduced at trial remain in protective custody, and to prevent copies being made of any evidence involving witnesses.

Burns’ next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.