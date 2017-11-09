JTA helps needy families, gives passengers a free ride

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can get a free bus ride for a donation. The Jackson Transit Authority is hosting their annual canned food drive.

“This year’s food drive is for RIFA, the Regional Inter-Faith Association, and it will help them bring bountiful Thanksgivings and Christmases this year,” JTA marketing and planning coordinator Michele T. Jackson said.

This is the 28th year for the event. JTA says they wanted to be more active in the community.

“We wanted to be part of the community,” Jackson said. “We want our riders to feel like they are participating in the community.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, passengers got one free ride for every canned good they donated.

Between the donations from the buses and those donations brought to the JTA facilities, it’ll range from 500-800 pounds of food they’re able to give to needy families.

Those who donated say they do it for more than just saving $1.25.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s a spiritual feeling,” Undra Lyles, a bus rider, said. “Today’s time we really need to help one another out and love one another.”

JTA says cans are the best donations but the bus drivers won’t stop anyone from giving whatever they have.

On Friday, RIFA will pick up all the donations and have them to give out during the holidays.