Kallie Pickens set to sign with UTM to play softball next year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kallie Pickens will be signing with the University of Tennessee at Martin to continue her softball career. As a Lady Bruin, she’s hit .419 in her career with 15 home runs and 106 runs batted in. Pickens was also was named a Coaches and Sportswriters All-State player. The best part about Pickens, she embraces the grind, saying practices are fun.

“It just makes me compete with myself, like make me feel better about how I’m doing and you can see it on the field,” Pickens said. “Like if I practice hard enough then I’ll do great in the games and that’s whats gotten me to play at UT Martin just practicing and stuff.”

Pickens said she chose the Skyhawks because of how they compete against SEC opponents. When she steps on campus, she intends to work as hard as she can to earn a spot on the team right away.

“I want to come in and compete, He [Donley Canary, UTM head coach] said that there’s a spot for me on the team if I work hard and do my part as a team,” Pickens said.

But before she heads off to Martin, Pickens said she hopes to be able to lead her team to another state tournament appearance.