Man and woman indicted by Gibson Co. Grand Jury in murder-for-hire plot

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn — An investigation by TBI Special Agents along with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department has lead to arrests in a suspected murder for hire plot.

Investigators say Kenneth Cook, 25, and Monique Lenon, 36 are behind bars after allegedly working to hire a hit man to kill someone. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas who said the investigation started months ago with help from a source.

“I had gotten some information from an individual that Mr. Cook may be trying to hire someone in a murder for hire plot against a witness or victim in a previous case,” Sheriff Thomas said.

TBI Special Agents and deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department joined forces to begin the investigation.

“We contacted the TBI and sat down with them and explained what we had and then we setup a meeting with the person that I got the original information from,” Sheriff Thomas said.

After months of examining evidence investigators were able to charge Cook and Lenon with conspiracy to commit first degree murder and solicitation of first degree murder. Sheriff Thomas said an unidentified third party reached out to him, who told him the murder for hire plan was transpiring.

“What would have been the alleged victim that they were trying to have killed actually knew nothing about the murder for hire,” Sheriff Thomas said.

Cook is accused of trying to commit the crime while behind bars on an unrelated offense.

“Don’t know exactly what he’s charged with, but essentially he’s accused of forcing his way into a home over in the Medina area and I think robbed a female and was armed with a pistol,” said Sheriff Thomas.

With Cook behind bars, how did Monique Lenon become a suspect?

Sheriff Thomas said, “He had to have someone on the outside to help facilitate if the murder was actually going to happen obviously with him sitting in jail he had limited resources.”

Earlier this week a Gibson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against both Cook and Lenon.

Sheriff Thomas said the investigation has been progressing, thanks to local agencies. “It was a good working relationship this case absolutely would not have happened without all the parties involved,” he said.

While Cook is currently being held on an unrelated charge at the Gibson County Jail, he is being held without bond on the charges related to this case. Lenon was booked into the Gibson County Jail this week in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Sheriff Thomas said Cook and Lenon should appear in court sometime next week for their arraignments.