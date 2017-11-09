Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/17 – 11/09/17

1/18 Marcos Taylor Violation of probation

2/18 Anna Quast Violation of probation

3/18 Aretha Millsap Evading arrest, disorderly conduct

4/18 Blake Morris Simple domestic assault



5/18 Bobbie Brooks Violation of community corrections

6/18 Dwayne Harris Forgery, criminal simulation

7/18 Hali Dicus Failure to appear

8/18 James Hughes Violation of community corrections



9/18 Lakeisha Nelson Violation of community corrections

10/18 Lee Yarbrough Violation of probation

11/18 Marcus Butterfield Criminal trespass

12/18 Mark Jones Shoplifting, criminal trespass



13/18 Michael Davis Violation of probation

14/18 Nicholas Jones Violation of community corrections

15/18 Rakeem Robinson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/18 Renicka Croom Assault



17/18 Ricky Kiggins Sex offender registry violations

18/18 Stephanie Ballentine Violation of probation





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.