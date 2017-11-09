Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/17 – 11/09/17 November 9, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Marcos Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Anna Quast Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Aretha Millsap Evading arrest, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Blake Morris Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Bobbie Brooks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Dwayne Harris Forgery, criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Hali Dicus Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18James Hughes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Lakeisha Nelson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Lee Yarbrough Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Marcus Butterfield Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Mark Jones Shoplifting, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Michael Davis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Nicholas Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Rakeem Robinson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Renicka Croom Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Ricky Kiggins Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Stephanie Ballentine Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore