Near Freezing to Start Friday and Veterans Day

Weather Update – 1:45 p.m. – Thursday

It’s been a beautiful sunny day with highs near 60°F this afternoon! Winds from the north have kept temperatures a few degrees below average but an even colder day is forecast for Friday. Get ready for near or below freezing temperatures for the next couple nights!

Clear skies, and light winds will result in Friday morning being one of the coldest parts of the 7-Day forecast when temperatures start out in the lower 30s. Despite another sunny day forecast for Friday, the center of the cold air responsible for the drop in temperature will be at its closest point to West Tennessee tomorrow afternoon. As a result, we’ll have highs in just the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon.

Veterans’ Day will start off about as cold if not colder! The latest models are suggesting that we’ll have our low temperatures (not wind chills) reach the upper 20s early Saturday. Cloud cover will increase during the day on Saturday as another cold front approaches the area. We’ll be monitoring a slight chance for rain this weekend so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on when rain could arrive and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

