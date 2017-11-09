Nearly $7,000 worth of property reported stolen from Union City business

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A break-in at a Union City farm equipment dealership leads police to discover nearly $7,000 in merchandise missing.

Union City police responded just before 7 a.m. Monday to Mahindra of KenTenn on Reelfoot Avenue, according to a report from the Union City Police Department.

Officers saw one of the glass entrance doors was shattered. When they went inside they saw that several items were off the shelves and in the floor. Items were also missing from the display boxes and racks.

The total value of the stolen merchandise is listed as $6,989.

Video obtained from the store’s cameras reportedly shows two men enter the store and take the items. Both were wearing clothing covering their faces.

