Police seek to ID suspects in Union City business break-in

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Police say they are looking for suspects who burglarized a farm equipment dealership, taking almost $7,000 in equipment.

Union City police responded just before 7 a.m. Monday to Mahindra of Ken-Tenn on Reelfoot Avenue, according to a report from the Union City Police Department.

Officers saw one of the glass entrance doors was shattered. When they went inside they saw that several items were off the shelves and in the floor.

Items were also missing from the display boxes and racks. Investigators said although the door was shattered, the alarm wasn’t triggered due to it not being opened.

“I hate to see something like this happening at the business I work at, or any business here in town,” said store manager Jimmy Bruer, who discovered the break-in that morning and called police. “We all work hard to get what we got, and some people just like to get it the easier way, and it’s the wrong way.”

Surveillance video shows two people enter the store with their faces covered wearing hoodies and masks.

Investigators said all items stolen were Stihl brand chainsaws, trimmers and backpack blowers.

“Looking at the footage, they went straight to the products, never looked at each product to see what it was. They knew exactly what they were going after,” Bruer said.

Union City police are now working with the Jackson Police Department for a similar burglary reported last week. They are trying to determine whether there is a connection.

“There is people that do this for a living. They steal, they burglarize and they sell the product cheap,” said Lt. Phillip Gibson of the Union City Police Department.

If you have any information about this theft, you are urged to call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.