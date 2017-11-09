School board bans paddling students

JACKSON, Tenn.-Paddling students is now prohibited in all Jackson-Madison County schools.

School board members voted unanimously to end Corporal Punishment. They also approved unanimously the 10-year capital proposal to improve local schools and rezone students in the area.

“I think it’s very important because it puts our students in the positions to have options and opportunities. There are a lot of great things in this plan. There’s a lot of things that where going to have to continue to work on and approve upon on but it does address the needs in our schools,” said Dr. Eric Jones, Superintendent of Jackson-Madison County Schools.

School leaders will decide which schools to improve, rebuild or relocate.