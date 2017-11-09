Sunny And Warmer Today!

Weather Update:

Clouds have cleared and the sunshine has returned to West Tennessee today! But it was a cold start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, Wind Chill values were in the lower 30s for some this morning. With dry air in place however, temps will respond fairly quickly and we’ll warm to around 60 for the high temperature today. next couple of morning will be cold as an area of High pressure controls the next coupe days, temperatures overnight will be in free fall, so freezing and below will be common through Saturday Ill have another check of the full forecast coming up on Midday 11:30 AM and CBS 7 Noon!

