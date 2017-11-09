UPDATE: TBI most-wanted suspect in custody

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced that one of the state’s most-wanted fugitives is now in custody.

Dylan Ferguson, 20, is now in custody after being found in Hartsville in Middle Tennessee, according to the TBI. The bureau had added him to their Top 10 Most Wanted list Wednesday morning.

Ferguson was wanted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI after escaping Wednesday from the county’s jail along with two other inmates, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White, according to a TBI release.

Ferguson faces charges including criminal homicide in connection with the death of a man in 2016, according to the TBI.