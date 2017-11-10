American Heart Association donates infant CPR kits to local hospitals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Through an internal grant, the American Heart Association has donated 378 infant CPR kits to local Jackson hospitals.

They officially presented half of those kits Friday to Ayer’s Children’s Medical Center at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and the other half was delivered Thursday to Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital.

Representatives say they are happy to give new moms and dads confidence and one less thing to worry about in something as important as infant CPR.

“They can learn CPR here, and they’ll teach them and utilize the kit here, but then they’ll send the kit home so if mom and dad forget, they can pop in that DVD, take out the mannequin and practice,” American Heart Association Regional Director Christy Futrell said.

The American Heart Association says infants usually don’t need CPR for the same reasons that adults do, so they hope these kits will not only ensure parents receive proper training but also allow them to practice with other family members as well.