Back Yard Burgers serving free burgers to veterans on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans can score some good deals this weekend for Veterans Day.

Back Yard Burgers said it will serve free classic burgers to members of the military on Saturday. Veterans and active duty servicemen and servicewomen in uniform or with a valid ID can get a free classic burger.

The Jackson Transit Authority said it will offer free rides to all veterans on its regular fixed route bus service on Saturday. Veterans must show a military ID or discharge papers to receive free rides.