John Cox

Mr. John Cox age 88 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at his residence. His funeral service will be held at McEvoy Funeral Home on Sunday, November 12, 2:00 P.M. Bro. Craig Odem of Springhill Baptist Church will conduct the service and family members will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Two Rivers Bass Club. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Cemetery in Paris.

John Cox was born September 6, 1929 in Mulberry, Kansas to the late Ray Cox and the late Hazel Swartz Cox. He married Peggy Stewart Cox on February 6, 1950 and she preceded him in death on October 14, 2012. John is survived by his daughter: Kathy (Don) Sparks of Henry, Tennessee, his son: Ricky (Patty) Cox of Paris, grandchildren: David (Regina) Andrews, Greg (Kelly) Andrews all from Paris, John (Mary) Andrews of Gleason, Tennessee, and Jason (Courtney) Walker of Alabama. He is also survived by ten great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. He is also preceded in death by seven sisters and four brothers.

Mr. Cox was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and belonged to Two Rivers Bass Club. John served in the U.S. Air Force as an M.P. during the Korean War. He worked and retired as a tool maker from Midland Brake of Paris.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the: American Cancer Society, 2935 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305