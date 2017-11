New retail space to open Saturday in downtown Jackson

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Get a head start on your holiday shopping this weekend.

The LOCAL in downtown Jackson will officially open its doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The new project provides retail space for local entrepreneurs and vendors looking to launch a startup.

Four businesses set up shop in the new space on West Lafayette Street. They have everything from candles to clothes and accessories.