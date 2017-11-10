Starting Veterans Day with Freezing Temperatures

Weather Update – 2:35 p.m. – Friday

It’s a chilly afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 50s across West Tennessee today! Despite the sunshine, Paris is still in the upper 40s! Expect another cold night tonight but the weekend will feature a warm up with near average temperatures. We’re watching Sunday for a slight chance for rain.

TONIGHT

Expect a chilly night for high school football with wind chills in the 30s tonight! Under clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop quickly to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise at 6:28 a.m. on Saturday. This will be the first time below freezing since March 16th – 240 days ago! The record longest period of temperatures above freezing is 242.

Veterans’ Day will start off cold but cloud cover will increase during the day on Saturday as another cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 60s during the afternoon. Rain chances are confined to Sunday but even then, they’re only 30%. The dry environment should limit how much rain actually covers the Mid-South. We’ll be monitoring another chance for rain next week when a warm front could return showers and thunderstorms to West Tennessee so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on when rain could arrive and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

