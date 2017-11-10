Sunny But Chilly Today!

Weather Update:

Very Cold this morning, more so in some areas than others, thanks to an arctic high that just off to the north of the Tennessee valley centered around the Great Lakes. This will be a glancing blow of colder air for West Tennessee. It won’t last long, however it will be quite chilly to start the day on Saturday. Lows could dip into the upper 20s for some locations, with wind chill in the mid to lower 20s. Again, thankfully it doesn’t last long. In fact, Saturday will recover quite nicely as winds shift easterly, then east-southeasterly and allow for quick modification of the temps. High around 60. if you plan on heading out for a football game this evening, bundle up and wear layers. It’s going to be cold and windy. Ill have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 at 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.



