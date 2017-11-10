Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Chelsea George

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches in Alamo.

Chelsea George teaches third grade reading and social studies at Alamo City School.

“I look forward to the children. They make me laugh a lot,” George said.

She graduated from the University of Memphis Lambuth with a teaching all learners degree in 2015. She says this is something she has always wanted to do.

“There really aren’t any teachers in my family, and it was just something I was interested in and I knew I wanted to make a difference with whatever I chose to do in life,” George said.

She grew up in Friendship, just 10 minutes from Alamo. So when this job opened up, she couldn’t say no.

“I love small towns and I like knowing my children and knowing my children’s parents, and it’s just a really great community,” George said.

George says her job isn’t easy but she knows what she’s doing is making a difference. Her advice for prospective teachers.

“Just persevere and ultimately know you’re making a difference in these children’s lives,” she said.

George says she hopes her students go out into the world and make a difference with what she has taught them.

George will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in December, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.