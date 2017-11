Veterans Day Celebration in Downtown Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Celebrate Veterans Day 2017 in downtown Jackson this weekend.

Attend a special ceremony at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the Fox lot on East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

The Veterans Day Parade gets underway downtown at 11 a.m. Organizers said people will have the opportunity to walk part of the route with veterans and active duty military.

Organizers said this year’s parade should last about an hour.